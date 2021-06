Garden City Telegram

Gael Adriel Garcia

Adriana Morin and Marcos Garcia, of Garden City, announce the birth of a son, Gael Adriel Garcia. He was born June 5 at Kearny County Hospital, weighing in at 7.15 pounds and 21-inches long.

He joins brothers, Steven Garcia, 11, Jayden Garcia, 9, and sister, Delilah Garcia, 3, at home.