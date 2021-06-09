SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on June 2 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second place and Jean Wildeman finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished in second and Albert Spor took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Don French won first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second and Robin McLinn finished in third place.

To join in to these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.