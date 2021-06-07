SENIOR SHOWCASE Quilts of Valor ceremony on Monday

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello June!

KANSAS FARMER’S MARKET PROGRAM has begun with the opening of our local Farmers Market on June 5. The KS Farmer’s Market Program provides $35.00 in coupons to be used at the local Farmer’s Market. You must be a Finney County Resident, you must be age 60 and you must meet incomes guidelines. Come and see Della at Senior Center anytime on/after June 1 to apply or learn more. You may call us at 272-3620 to get more information.

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders & staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

TRANSIT – We still have free rides on all the buses only until June 30. No better time to try us out. Give us a call at 272-3626 and our friendly dispatchers will help you get where you need to go.

SENIOR BUS TRIPS – I am still looking for a driver. A CDL with passenger endorsement is required. Please call me if you want to know more. 272-3620. This is a 2-3 days per month opportunity. A nice simple part-time job for the right person. Also, it is a lot of fun.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Wednesday, June 9, we are celebrating National Chocolate Ice Cream Day at 12:15 p.m.. We are celebrating a couple days past the official National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 7, but nonetheless, we shall eat and enjoy the cold chocolatey mix.

We have our next Quilts of Valor presentation coming up on Monday, June 14 (Flag Day). We will be honoring our veterans at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us for this celebration.

Who doesn’t enjoy a cold frothy root beer float? We are celebrating our Dads on June 18 at 12:15 p.m.. We will have Dad’s Root Beer floats for everyone.

Patti will have her Silver Brushes painting class on Monday, June 21 at 12:45 p.m. this month. Call us to save your place in this class.

Let’s all “Leap into Summer” with a party on June 22 at 12:30 p.m.; You won’t want to miss the delicious watermelon.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 29, and Rise & Shine to join us for waffles at 8:30 a.m.

If you or someone you know need a copy of our May/June newsletter, call us at 272-3620 and we will get a copy in the mail to you and we will add you to our mailing list.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, June 9: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand11:50 a.m.; Chocolate Ice Cream Celebration,12:15 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance: BOB WALTERS ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 14: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Quilts of Valor presentation, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance: ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, June 9: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Thursday, June 10: Taco salad with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese, refried beans, Spanish rice and fruit.

Friday, June 11: Open-faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and fruit.

Monday, June 14: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, June 15: Baked ham, cheddar mashed potatoes, broccoli and ice cream.

Wednesday, June 16: Swedish meatballs with egg noodles, mixed vegetables and Oreo cookie.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT THIS WEEK: BE THE REASON someone smiles today!!

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.