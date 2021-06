Garden City Telegram

Elijah M. Allen

Kenda and Ryan Allen of Holcomb announce the birth of a son, Elijah M. Allen. He was born on May 26 at Kearny County Hospital.

Grandparents are Jayna and John Smith of Lakin. Great-grandparents are George and judy Esser, Ron and Glenda Babatage, and Ralph Lane.

He joins a sister, Kiara Allen, 3, at home.