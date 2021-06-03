CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas have felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Dead People Live!”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message, “Balancing Truth and Love”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Last Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall before summer break, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with the message “What the Bible Says: Losing Heart is Never an Option”. 2 Cotinthians 4:13—5.1, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women's Group Dinner at Casa Mariachi, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's Group luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Haiti Mission; Bible Study - GLC, 8 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages/Birthday celebrations, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, Bible Study follows, 11 a.m.; Family Crisis BBQ - MP, 12:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry information meeting, 5 p.m.

Monday: Haiti Mission.

Tuesday: Haiti Mission; Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Haiti Mission; Youth Group, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Haiti Mission.

Friday: Haiti Mission; Family Crisis Rummage Sale, parking lot of TLC, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Saturday: Men’s Breakfast - TLC, 8 a.m.; Family Crisis Rummage Sale, parking lot of TLC, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..; Worship - TLC, 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.