SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on May 26 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Ruth Dunlap took second while Jean Wildeman finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Bob Baker took first in two tables of Senior center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished in second place and Leo Smith took third.

If interested in joining these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.