SENIOR SHOWCASE Kansas Farmer’s Market program begins locally Saturday

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Hello June – the recent rains have helped to green up our yards and helped many flowers bloom. Sometimes the hail and wind are beating up on the flowers and gardens and trees, too. I’m sitting here hoping that some of my iris survive the weekend so that I can take them to the cemetery in Johnson City on Memorial Day.

KANSAS FARMER’S MARKET PROGRAM is beginning with the opening of our local Farmer’s Market on June 5. The KS Farmer’s Market Program provides $35.00 in coupons to be used at the local Farmer’s Market. You must be a Finney County resident, you must be age 60 and you must meet incomes guidelines. Come and see Della at Senior Center anytime on/after June 1 to apply or learn more. You may call us at 272-3620 to get more information.

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders & staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

TRANSIT – We still have free rides on all the buses only until June 30. No better time to try us out. Give us a call at 272-3626 and our friendly dispatchers will help you get where you need to go.

SENIOR BUS TRIPS – I am still looking for a driver. A CDL with passenger endorsement is required. Please call me if you want to know more. 272-3620. This is a 2-3 days per month opportunity. A nice simple part-time job for the right person. Also, it is a lot of fun.

ON THE HORIZON:

The Senior Association will be meeting on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. This is a meeting and a covered dish dinner and we will have entertainment by Old Time Country. Stop by to learn more and for a 100% good time.

On Wednesday, June 9, we are celebrating National Chocolate Ice Cream Day at 12:15 p.m.. We are celebrating a couple days past the official National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on Monday, June 7, but nonetheless, we shall eat and enjoy the cold chocolatey mix.

We have our next Quilts of Valor Presentation coming up on Monday, June 14 (Flag Day). We will be honoring our Veterans at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us for this celebration.

Beginning Oct. 24, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must use 10-digit dialing. For example, to call Senior Center, you will need to dial 620-272-3620 or to call the Lakin Clinic it would be 620-355-7550. If you need help updating your phone numbers and contacts on your cell phone, call Shari and set up a time to get some help.

If you or someone you know need a copy of our May/June newsletter, call us at 272-3620 and we will get a copy in the mail to you and we will add you to our mailing list.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, June 2: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance MOONSHINERS ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, June 4: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Association covered dish supper and meeting – entertainment by Old Time Country, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 7: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM CELEBRATION, 12:15 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance BOB WALTERS ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, June 2: Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, bacon sandwich on a bun, potato chips, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and fruit.

Thursday, June 3: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, peas and Oreo cookie.

Friday, June 4: Ham and beans, corn muffin, broccoli with cheese and fruit.

Monday, June 7: Goulash, cauliflower with cheese sauce, garlic breadstick and fruit.

Tuesday, June 8: Tater tot casserole, broccoli, corn muffin and fruit.

Wednesday, June 9: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.