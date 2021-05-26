SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on May 19 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished second while Chuck Evans took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn and Albert Spor tied for second place and Chuck Evans finished third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second and Vi Fry took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.