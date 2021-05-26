CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas have felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Equal, Dependent, Subordinate, Jesus”, giving by Pastor Jim Shellenberger, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message, “Truly Personal”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Monday: Church office closed for Memorial Day.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with the message “How Can These Things Be?”, John 3:1-17, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women's Group Dinner at IHOP, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's Group luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.