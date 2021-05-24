SENIOR SHOWCASE Finney County Transit has free rides until June 30

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will be closed on Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does require masks on buses for riders & staff and inside the Transit Center, too.

TRANSIT – We still have free rides on all the busses until June 30. No better time to try us out. All busses are handicap accessible with lifts and ramps. Our drivers are courteous and friendly. Our friendly dispatchers will help you get where you need to go.

MEDICARE – We do have limited resources for Medicare counseling outside of the fall open enrollment period. If you are turning 65 and need some help getting signed up and understanding your options, call Hilary at 272-3620. We really do not have the expertise or resources to assist with disability related Medicare issues.

ON THE HORIZON:

Commodity Distribution is Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. this month. A 2021 Commodities Card is required.

Please come and enjoy a Patriotic Sundae with us on Friday, May 28 at 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 9, we are celebrating National Chocolate Ice Cream Day at 12:15 p.m.. We are celebrating a couple days past the official National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on Monday, June 7, but nonetheless, we shall eat and enjoy the cold chocolatey mix.

The Senior Association will be meeting on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. This is a meeting and a covered dish dinner and we will have entertainment by Old Time Country. Stop by to learn more and for a 100% good time.

We have our next Quilts of Valor Presentation coming up on Monday, June 14 (Flag Day). We will be honoring our Veterans at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us for this celebration.

Beginning Oct. 24, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must us 10-digit dialing. For example, to call Senior Center, you will need to dial 620-272-3620. If you need help updating your phone numbers and contacts on your cell phone, call Shari and set up a time to get some help.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, May 26: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution, 10 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance Craig Stevens ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 27: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 28: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Patriotic Ice Cream Sundaes, 12:15 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 31: CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday, June 1: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance MOONSHINERS ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, May 26: Homemade vegetable soup, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Thursday, May 27: Chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Friday, May 28: Tater tot casserole, carrots, garlic bread stick and Oreo cookie.

Monday, May 31: CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday, June 1: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli and pudding.

Wednesday, June 2: Grilled chicken, Swiss cheese, bacon sandwich on a bun, potato chips, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.