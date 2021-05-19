SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Chuck Evans won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on May 12 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second and Jean Wildeman finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second place while Robin McLinn took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch won first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second and Albert Spor finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

D.A.R.

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m on April 15 at First American Title.

The program, “But I don’t want to stop Wining!”, was presented by Carley Hazelton.

The meeting was called to order by the Regent Dixie Drake, who welcomed the members and guests, Sondra Kendall and Kay Hoskinson.

The scripture was read by Marion Nolan. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Ellen Eichhorn and recited in unison. The American’s Creed, was given by the members and guests.

President General’s message was reported by Drake while the National Defense report was given by Hazelton. Hazelton also gave the National Committee report of DAR schools.

The minutes from the March 25 meeting by Ellen Eichhorn were approved as read.

In unfinished business, volunteer hours were reported by members. Kansas State Conference will be April 23 and 24, 2021.

Drake reported that State Officers will be at our next DAR meeting May 20. They will also be attending the Rededication of Santa Fe Trail Marker #64 at Fort Dodge. Drake talked about the Library Month/Poetry Month with Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center. Two prize baskets will be delivered to the school.

Home Depot donated potting soil and sunflower seeds for the Sunshine Gardens for the Jennie Wilson Elementary School third graders. Newspaper will be used for the planting pots.

Hazelton prepared some thoughts for the 125th anniversary KSDAR History Book. Tidbits for the 125th KDSAR Memorial were shared with the group.

Hazelton will be attending the JROTC Banquet and will award the medal to Cadet First Lt. Crystal Ramirez.

In new business, a day and time will be set to lay Sunflower Wreaths on the four Santa Fe Trail Markers here in Finney County, in honor of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail.

Scholarship names presented: Ryan Cure, and Camrin Drake.

The next meeting will be May 20, at High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St. The program will be the “200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail” by Drake. The National Committee report on “Women’s Issues” will be given by Nolan.

Meeting adjourned at 9 p.m.

Ellen Eichhorn, Recording Secretary