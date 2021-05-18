SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities to be distributed May 26

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

MINI-MALL – In the two-plus years that I have been writing this column, I have never mentioned the mini-mall located inside the front entrance at the Senior Center. We specialize in all things “Homemade”. We have quilts, blankets, aprons, pot holders, soup bowl holders, face masks, wreaths, pan scrubbers, baby items and much much more. These items are all made by senior citizens. The Mini-Mall always has specialty items on display during all of the holidays. The usual hours are 10 a.m. to noon. We usually have a staff person who can help you if our volunteers have left for the day

COVID UPDATE – We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too.

TRANSIT – We still have free rides on all the busses until June 30. No better time to try us out. All busses are handicap accessible with lifts and ramps. Our drivers are courteous and friendly. Our friendly dispatchers will help you get where you need to go. Abby Powell is our new Assistant Director at Transit. Should you have any issues, Abby can help you get them resolved. She has worked for us in other roles for four-plus years.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am looking for a driver for our day trips. We do require a CDL with passenger endorsement. I basically need someone two to three days per month for scheduled in and out of town trips. This would be a great summer opportunity for a school bus driver!! Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 if you are interested in being our driver. Watch this column and our Facebook page for trip dates coming soon. Seating preference may be given to those with both COVID-19 vaccinations.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Tuesday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m., join us for Rise N Shine Breakfast. Biscuits and gravy will be the main course this month. Call Della at 272-3620 to reserve your meal.

Commodity Distribution is Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. this month. A 2021 Commodities Card is required.

Please come and enjoy a Patriotic Sundae with us on Friday, May 28 at 12:15 p.m.

The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day.

Beginning Oct. 24, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must use 10-digit dialing. For example, to call Senior Center, you will need to dial 620-272-3620. If you need help updating your phone numbers and contacts on your cell phone, call Shari and set up a time to get some help.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, May 19: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance, ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 20: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class. 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 21: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Music with Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (Appt. Required), 1 p.m.

Monday, May 24: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25: Rise N Shine Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26: 9:30 Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution, 10 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance, Craig Stevens ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, May 19: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream

Thursday, May 20: Sloppy Joe on bun, au gratin potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange. Friday, May 21: Beef and broccoli stir fry over white rice, breadstick and chocolate brownie.

Monday, May 24: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, May 25: Chicken fajita with grilled peppers and onions, tortilla, salsa and sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit.

Wednesday, May 26: Homemade vegetable soup, ham, bacon and cheddar cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.