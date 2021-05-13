CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas have felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Yesterday at 1:00 O’clock”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 8:30 a.m..; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Broken Chains Ministry, 3 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Young-ish Bob;e Study, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Outreach and Evangelism Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Endowment Committee meeting, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Crist Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Noon Circle, Men’s Emmaus, noon; Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.; Evening Circle, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message, “When Your Only Option is Prayer”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Newsletter deadline.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with the message “Message Up & Out”. Luke 24:35-53, 10 a.m.; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-7 p.m.; Women's Group Dinner at IHOP, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: American Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Men's Group luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.