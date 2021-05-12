SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Alva Burch won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on May 5 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman finished in second place and Leo Smith took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Albert Spor won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Church Evans took second while Dawn Thiel finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Chuck Evans took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second place and Alva Burch took third.

If interested in joining these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

SHERLOCK STRIVERS 4-H CLUB

April meeting

The April meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club held at 6 p.m. om April 11 at Holcomb Elementary School. The meeting was called to order by acting President Abby Elam.

Club members recited the Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Jake Knoll, and the 4-H Pledge lead, by Taylor Knoll. Club members were reminded that 4-H requirements for exhibiting at the county fair started over in October.

Aria Smith gave a project talk on rats. Kason Robinson did a project talk on wrapping lamb’s legs. Cleaning guns was the topic for Brayden Robinson’s project talk.

Announcements included Livestock Judging Practice on Tuesday evenings at 6:30pm., Camp Lakeside and Heart of Kansas Camp dates.

Meeting was adjourned.

May meeting

The May meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club held at 6 p.m. on May 2 at Holcomb Elementary School.

The meeting was called to order by President Adison George. Roll call was answered with “Are you ready for summer?”

For new business, members discussed what they want to do for the June meeting, which is usually the Club Tour. Members decided to try to schedule a tour at a dairy followed by a swim party at the Holcomb Pool. Abby Elam will schedule the tour with the dairy.

Paislea Cogan did a project talk on baking Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Meeting was adjourned.

Kayla George, Reporter