SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for June– maybe an afternoon adventure to see the Bison, maybe a day trip to Little Jerusalem, maybe a day trip to the Casino in Dodge City and maybe an early afternoon adventure to see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips. Watch this column and our Facebook page for trip dates coming soon. Seating preference may be given to those with both COVID-19 vaccinations.

ON THE HORIZON:

The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day.

On Tuesday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m. join us for Rise N Shine Breakfast. Biscuits and gravy will be the main course this month. Call Della at 272-3620 to reserve your meal.

Commodity Distribution is Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. this month. A 2021 Commodities Card is required.

Please come and enjoy a Patriotic Sundae with us on Friday, May 28 at 12:15 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 24, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must us 10-digit dialing. For example, to call Senior Center, you will need to dial 620-272-3620. If you need help updating your cell phone numbers and contacts, call Shari and set up a time to get some help to update your telephone. Our Facebook Page and our website have more information about 10-digit dialing.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, May 12: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance DJ Larry ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 14: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Bridge 1 p.m.

Monday, May 17: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, May 12: Swedish meatball, egg noodles, mixed veggies and Oreo cookie.

Thursday, May 13: General Tso’s Chicken, fried rice, egg roll and orange sherbet.

Friday, May 14: BBQ riblet on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and fruit.

Monday, May 17: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, May 18: Connie’s homemade chili with crackers, cornbread muffin, baby carrots and ranch dressing.

Wednesday, May 19: Roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.