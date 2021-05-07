HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Readers: During COVID, the theft of dogs has taken a major uptick. People are looking for companionship, evidently, and they see stealing a dog as a viable choice to get a companion. These people can also use your dog for resale, ransom, breeding or baiting. Protect yourself and your pooch.

Never leave your dog alone outside, even on your own property. Don't allow a young child to walk your dog. If you have an elderly neighbor who has a dog, walk with them to keep them safe. Make sure all dogs are microchipped with current information.

The thieves' modus operandi? These people watch you when you're walking the dog and follow you. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Report any suspicious activity. - Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Brodie. He's a pug puppy - a crazy lil dude, according to San Antonio, Texas, dog mom Jessica and her son Gavin. Brodie likes to hike, and he bites on his leash in an effort to free himself! They have lots of adventures together. Brodie also likes to watch TV with Gavin. It's the best way to end National Pet Week!

To see Brodie and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com. - Heloise

SNACK FACT

Dear Heloise: I always ask the owner before I pet their dog, and definitely before I give the dog a treat. That said, here's a favorite snack of my dog: a bite of whole grain toast with a smear of peanut butter, some flax seed and a blueberry. - Ginny T. in Alabama

Ginny, flax seed can have some great health benefits for dogs: shiny coat, healthy skin, regulating blood pressure, and helping with arthritis, kidney function and metabolism. Give a small amount to the dog. As always, check with the vet! - Heloise

COLOR CORRECTOR

Dear Readers: Corals, reds, peaches, golds and other warmer colors look best with warmer skin tones. If you've got a cooler skin tone, then it's best to stick with greens and blues.

A simple trick to figure out what kind of skin tone you have is to remember that warmer skin tones tan in the sun, and cooler tones are more likely to get sunburned. - Heloise

RIGHTY TIGHTY LEFTY LOOSEY

Dear Readers: Whether turning a screw or installing a new showerhead, remember: right to tighten, and left to loosen. - Heloise

TRAVEL TIPS

Dear Heloise: We're somewhat back to normal and doing some traveling! I strip the bed for the housekeeper in the hotel, and I turn on all lights when I leave for the staff and so I can check to make sure I've got everything. And I always tip the housekeeper in single dollar bills in case two clean the room -- that way they can share. I leave the tip money on the desk, not on the nightstand. -- Jack B. in New York

LETTER OF LAUGHTER - I'M WORKING ON IT!

Dear Readers: If guests come over, or if people drop in unexpectedly, and the house is a mess, put on gloves, an apron and a bandana in your hair -- you'll give the appearance that you're busy cleaning the clutter! - Heloise

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.

