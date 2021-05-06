CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas has felt the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Ripe for Harvest”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m;

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 8:30 a.m..; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Young-ish Bob;e Study, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Communion at Homestead, 2 p.m.; Endowment Committee meeting, 6 p.m.; Staff Parish Relations Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Preschool Graduation, Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Youth Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Last Youth Group meetings before summer break, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Bible Study - GLC, 8 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, 11 a.m.; Elder’s meeting - TLC, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Preschool - 4, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool - 3, 9 a.m.; Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, ABCD meeting, noon; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; Midweek Meal, (MP), 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Classes, 6:30 p.m.; Preschool Graduation (FH), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool - 3, 9 a.m.; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Ascension Day Service - Deerfield Park, 6:30 p.m.; Preschool program for three-year-olds (FH), 7 p.m.

Friday: Preschool - 4, 9 a.m.; Bidding closes for shed, noon.

Saturday: Worship - TLC, 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.