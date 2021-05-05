SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Alva Burch won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on April 28 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker took second and Jean Wildeman finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Dawn Thiel finished in second place and Chuck Evans took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn won first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second and Alva Burch finished in third place.

If interested in joining these games, or other activities, contact the senior Center at 272-3620.