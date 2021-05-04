SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

If you have completed your COVID-19 vaccinations, you might be interested in getting your card laminated. CNN and some NBC affiliates are reporting that Staples is offering this service free. It is recommended that you actually laminate a copy and keep your original as a paper form. We can make a free copy for you at the Senior Center.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for late May or early June– maybe an afternoon adventure to see the Bison, maybe a day trip to Little Jerusalem, maybe a day trip to the Casino in Dodge City and maybe an early afternoon adventure to see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips. Watch this column and our Facebook page for trip dates coming soon. Seating preference may be given to those with both COVID-19 vaccinations.

ON THE HORIZON:

Mother’s Day Fun is on Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. Join us for a fun time honoring and celebrating our Moms and all the Moms who come to our center.

Also on Friday, May 7, The Senior Association will meet at 6 p.m. The Ortizs will entertain us.

On Tuesday, May 25 at 8:30 a.m., join us for our Rise N Shine Breakfast. Biscuits and gravy will be the main course this month.

Commodity Distribution is Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. this month.

Please come and enjoy a Patriotic Sundae with us on Friday, May 28 at 12:15 p.m.

The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, May 5: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Walking Taco Supper, 5:30 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 7: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day Fun. 1 p.m.; ROOK. 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Senior Association Covered Dish Supper and ORTIZ BAND, 6 p.m.

Monday, May 10: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes Painting Class, 12:45 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; 11:50 Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; ROOK, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance DJ Larry ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, May 5: Chicken tenders, mashed taters with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Thursday, May 6: BBQ pork loin, scalloped potatoes, corn and pudding.

Friday, May 7: Beef stew, biscuit, cole slaw and fruit.

Monday, May 10: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, May 11: Homemade chicken noodle soup, crackers, Swiss cheeseburger on bun, celery with peanut butter and pudding.

Wednesday, May 12: Swedish meatball, egg noodles, mixed veggies and an Oreo cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.