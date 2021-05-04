HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Heloise: I use rubber gloves for most of my household cleaning. I had a special pair I used when washing dishes, but it had a small hole that allowed water inside the glove. I set the glove aside and let it dry out completely. Then I took a band aid, cut off the sticky portion on one side and put a super glue around the hole. Then I took the sticky portion of the Band-Aid and placed it over the hole, making sure that it also rested on the super glue. After it dried, my old rubber gloves back were as good as new. - Frances Y., Alexandria, Virginia

PUMPKIN BREAD

Dear Heloise: Would you put your Pumpkin Bread Recipe in the paper again? I made it and my whole family loved it. So did I! I would truly appreciate it. - Vickie M., Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Vickie, this recipe always seems to be a hit at any time of year. Here it is:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

This is an easy and quick bread to make and is a hit with the whole family. If you would like a "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes" pamphlet of your own, along with many additional uses for baking soda, go to www.

Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a stamped (75 cents), self-addressed long envelope to: Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. You'll be glad to have this handy reminder of all the things you can do with baking soda, including making pumpkin bread! - Heloise

BAGUETTE

Dear Heloise: My family loves having a fresh baguette with stews, chili and soups. Unfortunately, they tend to go stale rather quickly. To freshen a baguette that's about two days old, I quickly run it under the tap water and then place in the oven at 350 to 375 for about 5 or 6 minutes. It comes out warm and just as fresh as if it had come from the bakery. - Tory A., Portland, Oregon

OATMEAL COOKIES

Dear Heloise: I ran short of oatmeal when I was making oatmeal cookies one day and decided to open a couple of packets that had a banana-nut oatmeal mix and use it to complete the needed additional oatmeal. To my surprise, the oatmeal cookies had a banana-nut flavor and were delicious. I'm sure you could use any number of flavors of instant oatmeal to add just a little extra flavor, making your cookies different and tasty. - Mary S., Terre Haute, Indiana

BUTTER BUDS

Dear Heloise: When I buy butter by the stick, I always cut it up by the tablespoon or teaspoon-size squares. This saves time when I'm cooking and just makes it easier for me to measure out. - Ann R., Cody, Wyoming

