CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “The Bad Samaritan”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m; Small Group Bible Study, 4 p.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids Year End Party, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 8:30 a.m..; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Broken Chains Ministry, 3 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Young-ish Bob;e Study, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Emergency/Disaster meeting, Scholarship Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Youth Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Church Council meeting. 6 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “When You’re About to Give Up”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m..

The church will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for prayer on National Day of Prayer.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.