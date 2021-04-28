SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on April 21 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second place and Robin McLinn took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Chuck Evans won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second while Albert Spor finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus finished in second and Maybelle Bowen took third place.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order by President Elly Murrell at 5 p.m. on April 11 in the Hard Rock Lanes party room.

The meeting was a joint meeting with the Beacon Boosters 4-H Club.

Both the 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led by President Elly Murrell. Secretary Lauren Gigot took role which was, “Give a Helpful Cleaning Tip.” Twenty members answered.

There was no old business. For new business, the club moved to pay Hard Rock Lanes, $95 for all of the expenses. The motion passed.

For recreation, the club played a game of bowling with the Beacon Boosters 4-H club before the meeting began. Lily Koksal led the club in singing Happy Birthday to the April birthdays.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club will be at 5:30 p.m. on May 2. The location is still to be decided.

Grady Gleason, Reporter