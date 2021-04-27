SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Commodities are distributed at 10 a.m. Wednesday. You must have 2021 Commodities card.

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

We want to do our part to make it easy for you to get you COVID vaccinations.

Shari and Hilary are available to help Seniors schedule their vaccinations. Call us at 272-3720.

Also, the Senior Center does have a computer lab that you may use to enroll online.

- If you have completed your COVID-19 vaccinations, you might be interested in getting your card laminated. CNN and some NBC affiliates are reporting that Staples is offering this service free. It is recommended that you actually laminate a copy and keep your original as a paper form. We can make a free copy for you at the Senior Center.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for May – maybe an afternoon adventure to see the Bison, maybe a day trip to Little Jerusalem, maybe a day trip to the Casino in Dodge City and maybe an early afternoon adventure to see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips. Watch this column and our Facebook page for trip dates coming soon. Seating preference may be given to those with both COVID-19 vaccinations.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Wednesday, May 5, we invite you to join us at 5:30 p.m. for “Walking Taco Supper”. Fun times and tasty food.

Mother’s Day Fun on Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. Join us for a fun time honoring and celebrating our Moms and all the Moms who come to our center.

Also on Friday, May 7, The Senior Association will meet at 6 p.m.

On May 25 at 8:30 a.m., join us for Rise N Shine Breakfast. Biscuits and gravy will be the main course this month.

The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, April 28: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities Distribution, 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 29: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 30: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Let’s Sing some songs to celebrate Karoke Week, 11:30 a.m.; Sundae Bar, 12:30 p.m.; Canasta, Rook and Bridge, 1 p.m.

Monday, May 3: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Kentucky Derby Fun, 12:45 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; 11:50 Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; 12:30pm Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Walking Taco Supper (free will donation), 5:30 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, April 28: Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese sandwich on a bun, assorted chips, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and fruit.

Thursday, April 29: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas and Oreo cookie.

Friday, April 30: Ham and beans, corn muffin, broccoli with cheese and fruit.

Monday, May 3: Goulash, cauliflower with cheese, garlic breadstick and fruit.

Tuesday, May 4: Baked ham with pineapple slice, candied sweet taters, green beans and fruit.

Wednesday, May 5: Chicken tenders, mashed taters with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.