MURPHY'S LAW

By Patrick Murphy

I flip through the television channels every morning during breakfast.

There’s Andy Griffith reruns, Parks & Recreation and Everybody Loves Raymond, plus a variety of other shows, news, sports or movies.

I flip through many of them, never landing on any show very long. All those channels and not much that interests me.

Sometimes I flip over to ESPN and watch SportsCenter or a show called Get Up.

The show is hosted by Mike Greenberg, who used to be one-half of Greeny & Golic before ESPN pulled the plug on a perfectly good show.

Greenberg landed his own show, which someone got payed a lot of money to name Get Up, which is what every mother yells at their kids at some point in their lives.

Get Up has devoted almost its entire show to the NFL Draft, which is April 29-May 1. It has been talking about the draft for at least a couple months, and it’s boring.

I know the NFL is the biggest sport in the country, but it makes a circus out of everything related to the sport. Eevrything is blown out of proportion.

Hours, and I mean hours, have been devoted to who teams will draft, what round, why they should or should not draft certain players, and every possible scenario.

Only in sports do we dedicate so much time to a kid’s first job out of college.

No one cared nearly that much about my career options after I graduated.

The only people who were really interested were me and my mom. It didn’t really impact anyone else.

I certainly was not going to cash my first check and buy anyone a car or a house with it.

Can you imagine if we cared about anything as much as we care about sports?

I love sports, but the games are far more entertaining to me than the talk, predictions, analysis and rehashing what happened afterwards.

We graduate millions from high schools and college every year, but only a handful get any notoriety, and many of the college athletes don’t even sniff a degree before moving onto the pros.

I would have been laughed at by just about every employer if I had quit college after my freshman, sophomore of juniors years and tried to turn “pro” and get a job in journalism.

They would have wondered why I quit before getting an education, and certainly would not have hired me over someone with a degree.

Most college graduates have a lot longer careers than athletes, and do not have to try and reinvent ourselves in their 30s after their playing days are over.

Sports is its own entity and seems to exist in a different world. The rules that apply in sports and to athletes do not apply to the rest of us.

Getting my first job did not garner the same amount attention nor did too many people care when I changed jobs or bought a business.

I am glad to live in the anonymity the “real” world provides. No one is analyzing me and television “experts” don’t get to weigh-in on whether I’ll make it or not.

There is a lot of great things about sports, but the time and energy devoted to it makes me wonder where we place our priorities. For me, its not on Get Up.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.