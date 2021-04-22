HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Heloise: About a month ago I became the victim of a scam and have since learned this is a growing problem. I registered with a dating site, hoping to meet someone nice, with whom I could have a friendship. Right away, one man answered my profile and even sent me pictures of himself. As it turned out, the photographs and his profile were fake. We never met in person but spoke by phone or online almost every night. He was very charming until he started asking for money. I said "no," and he got rather abusive over the phone one evening. The following evening he made threats. I did some checking and found out this was a scam. Men make promises, are charming and then start asking for money, which many women give them! If a man starts asking for money, a place to stay or just about anything else, walk away. Some unfortunate women have been taken for thousands of dollars. - Joan D., Monroe, La.

ADDRESS BOOK INFO

Dear Heloise: While updating a new address book, it dawned on me that although I knew who everyone was, no one else did. If I died, how would anyone know who to contact? I started to write things, such as "Mary Jones, address, phone number and my hairdresser." Or "Bill Smith, handyman." I'm in my late 70s now, and I want to make things easier for my family when I am no longer here. - Agnes K., Pierre, S.D.

FLEAS AND TICKS

Dear Readers: Just a reminder that with warmer weather comes flea and tick season. Your vets have products to reduce or eliminate the problems associated with these insects. They can also check your pets for heartworm and make sure their vaccinations are up to date. A pet is a responsibility, so please make sure your pets are well cared for. - Heloise

AUDIO BOOKS

Dear Heloise: I hate housework, but I love a clean house. So I clean. However, I found that if I listen to an audio book or music with my headphones, it makes the workload lighter. I seem to get finished quicker, and it's not such a chore. - Tracy L., Dumas, Texas

SERIAL NUMBERS

Dear Heloise: Whenever we buy something such as a car, refrigerator, camera or computer, I always take a picture, and on the back I write the serial number or some identifying number. This helped us get back several items that were stolen from our home while we were on vacation. They caught the thief when he tried to sell them. - Samuel B., Bloomfield, N.J.

FLUFFY PILLOWS

Dear Heloise: Got flat pillows? Or a sweater that's not dirty but needs a little TLC? Just put them in the dryer for about 10 to 12 minutes, and they'll fluff up nicely. If you want to add a nice fresh scent, toss in a dryer sheet. I've used this method for years, and it's saved me a lot of money in dry cleaning bills. - Janet P., Stanton, Calif.

