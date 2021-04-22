CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Becoming Less”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m; Small Group Bible Study, Nehemiah Code, 4 p.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 8:30 a.m..; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Worship at Homestead, 3 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Young-ish, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Endowment meeting, 6 p.m.; Trustees meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Youth Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Godmothers, 9 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Saturday: Church Audit meeting, 9 a.m.; Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Saturday: Family Fun Day at Prairie View Church of the Brethren; 3 p.m.; BBQ, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “When Facing It Alone”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m..

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with the message “From Broken to Burning: What Things?”, Luke 24:19-27, 10 a.m.; Tia Chi, following worship; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Garden City Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Group lunch at Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.

The Presbyterian Church

1719 E. Texas St.

Sunday: Celebrating 135th year anniversary; Worship service, 10:45 a.m.; ribbon cutting, 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pcusagardencity.org , presby@gcpc.kscoxmail.com or call (620) 275-9141.