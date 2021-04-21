SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on April 14 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second place while Maybelle Bowen took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Dawn Thiel won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second and Albert Spor finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Donna Morris took second and Cindy Klaus finished in third place.

If interested in going in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order by President Elly Murrell at 5:30 p.m. on March 7 in the Finney County Fairgrounds grandstand meeting room.

Both the 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led Kealie Bryant and Haley Unruh. Roll call was, “Name your favorite Movie,” which was taken by Secretary Lauren Gigot. There were 20 members and one guest present.

There was no old business. For new business, the club moved to donate $100 to Rock Springs 4-H camp. The motion passed. Leader Karen Murrell provided the dates to all of the upcoming 4-H activities and deadlines.

On the program, Kealie Bryant gave a demonstration on how to make the most nutritious milk for your bottle goat. FACS agent Jennifer LaSalle gave a presentation on choosing healthier drink options by reading labels and making your own healthy drink.

For recreation, Cameron Barrett and Lily Koksal led the club in a game where you keep the balloon off the ground.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 11. The location is still being decided.

Grady Gleason. Reporter

D.A.R.

February 2021

The regular meeting of the William Wilson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at First AmericanTitle.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Dixie Drake, who welcomed the members. The D.A.R. prayer was recited in unison. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Ellen Eichhorn and recited by the members. The American’s Creed was recited in unison.

The program was given by Lona DuVall on “Finney County Economic Development”.

The President General’s message was given by Drake. Carley Hazelton gave the National Defense report. Drake gave the National Committee report.

The minutes from the Jan. 21 meeting were approved as read.

There were no communication and bills reported.

In unfinished business, volunteer hours were discussed and Drake reported the Kansas State conference credentials were sent to the State.

In new business, Drake gave reports on: 1. Indian Minute; 2. Read Across America Day/Week commerces - March 1; 3. The Sunshine Garden Initiative.

Hazelton, the registrar, reported she received a D.A.R. certificate of achievement for completing the registrar training course. She scored 100 percent competition on Jan. 23.

The next meting will be at 7 p.m. on March 25 at First American title, 417 N. Eighth St. The program will be “The Story of the Pledge of Allegiance” presents by Drake. She will also give a National Committee report on American history.

The meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.

Ellen Eichhorn

Recording Secretary

March 2021

The regular meeting of the William Wilson chapter of the Daughters of he American Revolution was held at 7 p.m. on March 25 at First AmericanTitle.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Dixie Drake, who welcomed members. The scripture was read by Marion Nolan. the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Ellen Eichhorn, was recited in unison. The American’s Creed was given in unison by the members.

The program was given by Drake on “The Story of the Pledge of Allegiance”.

The President General’s message was given by Drake. Carley Hazelton gave the National Defense report. Drake gave the National Committee report on “American History”.

The minutes from the Feb. 25 meeting were approved as read, after a correction.

There were no communication and bills reported.

in unfinished business, volunteer hours were reported. For the Kansas State Conference, Drake will be an in-person Delegate and Hazelton will be an on-line Delegate for the conference from April 22-24. The group did not participate in Read Across America this year, but will instead team up with Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center in other ways.

in new business, Drake reported that April is Library Month and Poetry Month. The William Wilson Chapter of NSDAR will provide two gift baskets as prizes for the students at Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center who participate who participate by drawing a picture or writing a poem. The chapter will team up with Jennie Wilson Elementary School third graders to plant Sunshine Gardens. Home Depot has donated potting soil and sunflower seeds for the project. The students will use newspapers as cups for the plants. This will allow the children to recycle newspapers and is a great way to celebrate Earth Day in the month of April.

The chapter discussed the proposed amendments to the Bylaws of the Kansas Society of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution. Hazelton volunteered to write up history for he KSDAR history Book for the 125th anniversary.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 15 at First American title, 417 N. Eighth St.. The program will be “But I don’t want to stop Wining”, presented by Hazelton. She will also give a National Committee report on DAR Schools.

The meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Ellen Eichhorn

Recording Secretary