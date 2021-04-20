SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

EARTH DAY – Have you noticed all of the blooming redbud trees? The reddish/pinkish buds are amazingly beautiful. The red and the yellow tulips have caught my eye these past few days. I am happy to share that I have not only two redbud trees but also many tulips that were planted by my grandmother - probably in the 1970s. I also enjoy looking at the tiny grape hyacinths. So dainty and so purple. Also courtesy of my Grandmother. I am a bit nervous that the forecasted freezing temperatures this week will zap my apricot blossoms and fruit buds. I do love the growth in the spring. Gardening, be it flowers or vegetables is one of my hobbies. I plan to spend some time outside puttering in the flowers on Thursday, Earth Day, no matter the weather.

COVID UPDATE– We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

We want to do our part to make it easy for you to get you COVID vaccinations.

Shari and Hilary are available to help Seniors schedule their vaccinations. Call us at 272-3720.

Also, the Senior Center does have a computer lab that you may use to enroll online.

If you have completed your COVID-19 vaccinations, you might be interested in getting your card laminated. CNN and some NBC affiliates are reporting that Staples is offering this service free. It is recommended that you actually laminate a copy and keep your original as a paper form. We can make a free copy for you at the Senior Center.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for May – maybe an afternoon adventure to see the Bison, maybe a day trip to Little Jerusalem, maybe a day trip to the Casino in Dodge City and maybe an early afternoon adventure to see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips.

ON THE HORIZON:

The distribution of commodities is on Wednesday, April 28. You must call Della to register. A 2021 eligibility card is also required.

The IRS has extended the due date for filing and paying most taxes to May 7, 2021.

COMPUTERS AVAILABLE: Just a reminder that we do have a 6-station computer lab and printers for you to use at the Senior Center. Our computers are new in 2021 and should do about anything that you need from taxes to Facebook to scheduling your COVID vaccination.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, April 21: Burrito breakfast 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting postponed, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with our very own ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22: EARTH DAY; TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class. 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Apri1 23: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Canasta, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 26: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27: Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise, 4 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution, 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, April 21: Homemade vegetable soup, ham, bacon and cheddar sandwich, celery stick with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Thursday, April 22: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Friday, April 23: Tater tot casserole, carrots, garlic bread stick and Oreo.

Monday, April 26: Chili cheese hot dog on bun, assorted chips, corn and ice cream.

Tuesday, April 27: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli and pudding.

Wednesday, April 28: Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese sandwich on a bun, assorted chips, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and fruit.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.