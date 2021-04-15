CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Nic At Night”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m; Small Group Bible Study, Nehemiah Code, 4 p.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 8:30 a.m..; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Young-ish, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Outreach and Evangelism meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, Youth Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Friday: Bible Study at Cottages, 2 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “When the Speed of Life Is Out of Control”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m..

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.; Tia Chi, following worship; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.; Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Group dinner, Garden City Steakhouse, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Group lunch at Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Bible Study - GLC, 8 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Voters’ meeting, Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, 11 a.m.

Monday: Preschool - 4, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool - 3, 9 a.m.; Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, noon; all-Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; Newsletter deadline, 1 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Classes, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool - 3, 9 a.m.; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Savvy Social Security meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool - 4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship - TLC, 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.