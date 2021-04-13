SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

Volunteer Appreciation week is April 18-24. “Muffin to do but appreciate you” is our theme this year. On Tuesday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m., we will observe Volunteer Appreciation with muffins and coffee. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566

COVID UPDATE – We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

We want to do our part to make it easy for you to get you COVID vaccinations.

Shari and Hilary are available to help seniors schedule their vaccinations. Call us at 272-3720. Also, the Senior Center does have a computer lab that you may use to enroll online.

If you have completed your COVID-19 vaccinations, you might be interested in getting your card laminated. CNN and some NBC affiliates are reporting that Staples is offering this service free. It is recommended that you actually laminate a copy and keep your original as a paper form. We can make a free copy for you at the Senior Center.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for May – maybe an afternoon adventure to see the Bison, maybe a day trip to Little Jerusalem, maybe a day trip to the casino in Dodge City and maybe an early afternoon adventure to see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips.

ON THE HORIZON:

Wednesday, April 21, sees the return of our Rise & Shine Breakfast. On the menu are breakfast burritos and fresh fruit. Call Della at 272-3620 to reserve your plate.

The distribution of commodities is on Wednesday, April 28. You must call Della to register. A 2021 eligibility card is also required.

COMPUTERS AVAILABLE: Just a reminder that we do have a 6-station computer lab and printers for you to use at the Senior Center. Our computers are new in 2021 and should do about anything that you need from taxes to Facebook to scheduling your COVID vaccination.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, April 14: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15: TOPS, 8:30 p.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 p.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Apri1 16: Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Music with Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Canasta, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (appt required)

Monday, April 19: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Volunteer Appreciation, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21: Burrito Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with our very own ORTIZ BAND ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, April 14: Roasted turkey breast, mashed taters with gravy, green beans and ice cream.

Thursday, April 15: Sloppy Joes on bun, Au Gratin potatoes, sliced carrots and fresh orange.

Friday, April 16: Beef and broccoli stir fry over white rice, breadstick and brownie.

Monday, April 19: BBQ shredded pork on bun, scalloped potatoes, peas and Grandma’s Cookie.

Tuesday, April 20: Chicken fajitas with grilled onions and peppers, tortilla, sour cream and salsa, Spanish rice, refried beans and fruit.

Wednesday, April 21: Homemade vegetable soup; ham, bacon, cheddar sandwich, celery stick with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.