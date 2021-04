HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Readers: Have you ever deposited a check remotely? This capability has been around for over 10 years and has made banking more convenient and timesaving. It's a fairly easy process.

You endorse (sign) the back of the check like normal, then log into your bank's online app. Take a clear picture of the check, front and back, enter the amount of the check and which account you'd like it deposited into, then the system will tell you if the check's been accepted and you're done! Keep the check for a few days, just in case there's an issue.

There are rules, which can vary between institutions, among them: You must have an email address and have an established account with the financial institution for a period of time (usually 60 days or so). Some items are ineligible for remote deposit:

- Checks not payable in U.S. dollars

- Third-party checks

- Money orders and travelers checks

- Savings bonds

- Cash

This process works with our discussion of electronic funds transfers ... the future of banking. - Heloise

P.S. Remote check deposit became law after the terrorist attacks of 2001 to prevent a disruption in banking if transportation was shut down.

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: What's the definition of a scam in legal terms? - Nora W. in Washington

Nora, a scam, simply put, is fraud. It's on purpose deception, usually to extract money from someone.

And these scammers are professional and very good at this confidence game. Whether it's a group of people striving to steal your wallet, where one person bumps into you at the grocery store to distract you and another reaches into your bag, or it's part of the vast network of telephone and online fraud that's out there, be aware.

Always have your guard up, and educate those who may not have experience or knowledge about this. - Heloise

PURSE ON THE FLOOR; MONEY OUT THE DOOR

Dear Readers: "Purse on the floor; money out the door" is an old proverb tied into feng shui (the energy between your surroundings and you) with a pretty good message.

Money and all financial affairs should be held in high esteem and regard. Therefore, cash, credit cards, checks, etc., should be elevated and certainly not placed on the floor.

What is your favorite money-related proverb? - Heloise

FEET ON THE FLOOR

Dear Readers: While you should not put your handbag on the floor, you should insist the passengers in your car always ride with their feet on the floor. Feet do not belong up on the dashboard when the vehicle is in motion.

In the event of a crash, that person would probably incur serious injuries. Safety first always. - Heloise

NO SALE

Dear Heloise: I only shop from well-known and established online retailers. I've had experiences with smaller online stores (specifically from those overseas) where there have been problems, especially with sizing. Their items tend to run really small, and returns can be a big, time-consuming problem. - Heather E. in Indiana

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can't answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.

