CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message “Cleaning House!”, John 2: 13-22, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m; Small Group Bible Study, Nehemiah Code, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, all welcome, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, all welcome, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 8:30 a.m..; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; Contemporary Worship, 11 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 3 p.m.; Young-ish, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Endowment meeting, 6 p.m.; Staff Parish meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, Zoom Bible Studies, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Cristo Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Men’s Emmaus, Noon Circle, noon; Harder-Lee Circle, 2:30 p.m.; Evening Circle, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “When Life Doesn’t Go As Planned”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m..

Friday: Newsletter deadline, noon.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.

WORD OF LIFE CHURCH

3004 N. Third St.

Revival services with Marty Younger and Greg Fritz. April 17-19. 7 p.m. nightly, Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org