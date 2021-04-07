SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybell Bowen won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on March 31 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman took second place and Robin McLinn finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Chuck Evans won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second while Maybelle Bowen took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Chuck Evans took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus finished in second and Robin McLinn took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.