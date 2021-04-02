Garden City Telegram

Yahir Sebastian Solis

Paulina Ojeda-Reyes and Yahir Solis, both of Garden City, announce the birth of a son, Yahir Sebastian Solis at Kearny County Hospital. Yahir was born on March 27, weighing in at six pounds, eight ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Alma Reyes and Angel Romero, both of Dodge City. Paternal grandparents ate Mely Solis and Juan Solis, both of Garden City. Great-grandparents are Maria Reyes and Josue Reyes, both of Dodge City, and Amelia Ochoa and Roberto Ochoa, both of Garden City.

Yahir has one sibling, Deleena Solis, 3.