MURPHY'S LAW

By Patrick Murphy

I am fully vaccinated.

Last week I received my second Moderna shot, and it feels pretty good.

After the first COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of March, I felt achy, tired and had the chills, so I was wondering what kind of response my body would have to the second shot since some people get sick for a day or two after the second shot, but I felt OK.

Again, I had an achy body, felt fatigued and had the chills but that was it.

After the first shot it took a day for me to feel the affects, but by the third day I was fine.

After the second shot, I started feeling achy and some fatigue that evening and later the chills set in.

I woke up the next day still feeling a little off, but got better as the day wore on, and the next day felt perfectly fine.

Everyone reacts differently. Some people have been pretty sick, some, like my wife, never felt anything other than a sore arm.

The best feeling I had was knowing I was vaccinated, and my chances of getting the coronavirus was extremely reduced.

I tested negative for the virus back in October, but the virus had worked its way through my system by the time I was tested, so there was not enough of the virus in me to register a positive test.

However, since October my taste and smell have been greatly diminished, so I’m sure I had it. I still taste and smell very little, and the when I do taste food it seems too be greatly reduced, like I don’t get the full taste of food. The same is true of my smell. Sometimes I can smell a new air freshener, but it seems like most smells are muted or not there at all. I also have tasted food that seems spoiled, but am assured by my wife she’s not serving me rotten food.

It is frustrating to lose my senses, but I remember there are those who lost much more.

On the plus-side, now might be a good time to load up on brussel sprouts or asparagus since I can’t taste them.

Every day more vaccines are available and every day more people are getting their shots, and that is good news.

As I sat in the waiting room looking at all the people waiting to get their shot or those who had their shot and were waiting to make sure they didn’t have a reaction before leaving, I saw people of all ages and all walks of life, but all brought together by a virus none of us had heard of a little more than a year ago; brought together by science, by medicine, by a willingness to get vaccinated, by a desire to be healthy, a desire to keep everyone healthy, and a strong, strong desire to get back to some sort of normalcy that won’t include masks, keeping our distance from one another, staying home and the anxiety the virus has brought.

It made me feel good to get vaccinated, to know I’m a little bit safer now. A little piece of mind is a big shot in the arm.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.