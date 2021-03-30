SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

COVID UPDATE - We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

We want to do our part to make it easy for you to get you COVID vaccinations.

Shari and Hilary are available to help Seniors schedule their vaccinations. Call us at 272-3720. Also, the Senior Center does have a computer lab that you may use to enroll online.

There are six ways that eligible Finney County residents and workers can schedule a vaccination appointment:

1. Enroll online at https://www.finneycounty.org/810/COVID-19-Vaccination.

2. Email ficovaccine@gmail.com.

3. Call Finney County Health Department (620) 272-3600.

4. Call the Mass Vaccination Clinic (620) 272-3605.

5. Call Genesis Family Health (620) 275-1766.

6. Call LiveWell Finney County (620) 272-2530.

If you have completed your COVID-19 vaccinations, you might be interested in getting the card laminated. CNN and some NBC affiliates are reporting that Staples is offering this service free. It is recommended that you actually laminate a copy and keep your original as a paper form. We can make a free copy for you at the Senior Center.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for May – maybe an afternoon adventures to see the Bison, maybe a day trip to Little Jerusalem, maybe a daytrip to the Casino in Dodge City and maybe tan early afternoon adventure o see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips.

TAX TIME is here. IRS certified RSVP volunteers are providing free income tax filing services again this year. Our tax hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566. We are closed to the public on Friday.

ON THE HORIZON:

On Monday, April 12, we will have Silver Brushes painting class at 12:45 p.m.. Make sure that you call Della to sign up.

On Tuesday, Aril 20 at 9:30 a.m., we will observe Volunteer Appreciation with muffins and coffee. “Muffin to do but Appreciate You”

Wednesday, April 21, sees the return of our Rise & Shine Breakfast. On the menu are breakfast burritos and fresh fruit.

The distribution of Commodities is on Wednesday, April 28. You must call Della to register. A 2021 eligibility card is also required.

BABY COME BACK: Bridge is returning to the Senior Center on Friday, April 9 at 1 p.m. and on Monday, April 19 at 1 p.m. It will be great to have these card sharks back in our midst.

COMPUTERS AVAILABLE: Just a reminder that we do have a 6-station computer lab and printers for you to use at the Senior Center. Our computers are new in 2021 and should do about anything that you need from taxes to Facebook to scheduling your COVID vaccination.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 31: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with The Country Sounds ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 1: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; Help Fill Easter Eggs, 12:30 p.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, April 2: Easter Egg Hunt (find two anytime); Nurse (Mask Required), 10:30 a.m.; Canasta, 1 p.m.; Senior Association covered dish supper & meeting, entertainment by ORTIZ BAND, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 5: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 6: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Senior Voice Committee, 11:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 31: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and cookie.

Thursday, April 1: BBQ pork loin, scalloped potatoes, corn and pudding.

Friday, April 2: Salmon patty, seasoned roasted baby red potatoes, creamed peas and fruit.

Monday, April 5: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots and fruit.

Tuesday, April 6: Homemade chicken noodle soup and crackers, Swiss cheeseburger on a bun, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing and pudding.

Wednesday, April 7: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, mixed vegetables and Oreo cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.