HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Heloise: Did you know that bread heels make great hamburger buns? I save them in a plastic bag in my freezer, then quickly thaw them out when I want to use them. I brown the cut side under a broiler for a toasty flavor. They don't leak or get soggy. - Annie W., Macon, Georgia

VINEGAR

Dear Readers: The humble "vinegar" can be traced back to about 5000 B.C., where Babylonian scrolls record vinegar use in cooking and in medicine! Researchers have discovered Ancient Egyptian urns that once held vinegar, dating from around 3000 B.C.

The many uses of vinegar make it one of the handiest items in your home. My pamphlet "Heloise's Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More!" outlines many uses and recipes for you to try as a cleaning/cooking agent. It's cheap, safe and has so many uses in the home. To get a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001. You'll love all the handy hints inside!

SEND A GREAT HINT TO:

Heloise

P.O. Box 795001

San Antonio, Texas 78279-5001

Fax: 1-210-HELOISE

Email: Heloise@Heloise.com

YUMMY PANCAKES

Dear Heloise: My husband and I have a blended family of six boys living at home! Needless to say, I do a lot of cooking, and since I plan the meals, I like to make them as nutritious as possible. We always have Sunday breakfast together, so I like to make pancakes using buttermilk and a couple of bananas. I also squeeze two vitamin E capsules into the mix. Not only do they get a healthy breakfast of pancakes, bacon, grilled tomatoes and juice, I get the satisfaction of knowing family breakfast is a healthy meal. Believe me, if left to their own devices, they'd live on frozen pizza and peanut butter. - Julie F., Troy, Michigan

FOR THE BIRDS

Dear Heloise: It always seems like I have a little cereal in the box but not enough to fill a small bowl, or sometimes I have tried a new cereal and found that I didn't like it. Instead of tossing it out in the trash, I throw it out in the backyard for the birds. Since I hate wasted food, I feel this is a useful way to use leftover cereal. - Lori S., Fresno, California

AVOCADO SCOOP

Dear Heloise: Want to get the meat of an avocado out easily? Use an ice-cream scoop. I tried it, and it's so easy. You can leave just enough room in the shell to add a fried egg, and that is a delicious treat right there. - Ruth B., Warren, Arkansas

FRUIT SALAD

Dear Heloise: I make a terrific fruit salad. Everyone seems to love it! However, to make sure it stays cool, I put the bowl in the freezer for a couple of hours, then transfer the fruit salad from a plastic bowl to a frosty glass bowl. Not only does it look prettier, but it also helps the fruit salad stay fresher longer. - Mavis D., Ponca City, Oklahoma

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.