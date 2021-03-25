FROM ZOO TO YOU

By Julianne Werts

The Lee Richardson Zoo is happy to announce that Story Time is returning in April! If you have young children and are looking for a fun activity and to get out of the house on Monday mornings, the Zoo is the place for you!

Starting in April, each Monday we will host Story Time at 10:30 a.m. on the back patio area of the Finnup Center for Conservation Education. Due to this activity being outside, it may be cancelled if there is rain or other inclement weather. Any cancellations will be posted on the Lee Richardson Zoo Facebook page, so be sure to check there for the most up-to-date information!

This program includes an interactive storybook reading from some of the Zoo’s wonderful Docents, a chance to see animal artifacts or meet a live animal guest, and a craft kit for you to take home! Every week we read a different story, and it’s always a surprise! Sometimes we learn about a certain animal, and other weeks we may hear a funny tale, or learn how we can help wildlife. Many of these books focus on animals that you can find right here at the Zoo! Whatever the theme may be, we hope to promote exploration of nature and a love of reading in young children.

After reading the story, you will get a craft kit to take home that complements the story you just heard. These kits include a photo and instructions of how to complete the craft, and most of the supplies needed to do so. Common household items, such as glue or crayons, will need to be supplied at home. We aim to make the crafts age-appropriate, easy to complete with minimal help from an adult, and small enough to be easy to carry.

Story Time is a great addition to your family’s trip to the Zoo. After the program, you can explore and try to find some of the animals from the story you just heard. This is also a great chance to see if you remember any of the fun facts you learned, or simply say hello to some new animal friends!

Interested in adding Story Time into your next visit? Simply come to the back patio of the Finnup Center for Conservation Education at 10:30 a.m. on Monday mornings. We hope to see you there for all the fun! For more information, you can visit www.leerichardsonzoo.org or check the Lee Richardson Zoo Facebook page for updates.

Julianne Werts is a conservation education specialist at Lee Richardson Zoo.