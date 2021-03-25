CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message “Who Do You Say He Is”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group. 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Young-is, 6 p.m.; Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Soul Sisters Bible Study, 6 p.m.; Adult and Youth Lent Study, Easter Celebration: Pre-K through sixth graders, Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Friday: Office closed.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.

The Presbyterian Church

1719 E. Texas St.

Sunday: Easter Sunrise service by youth with breakfast following, 7 a.m.; Traditional Worship service with Communion, 10:45 a.m.; Drive Up Communion, first Sunday of each month, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pcusagardencity.org , presby@gcpc.kscoxmail.com or call (620) 275-9141.