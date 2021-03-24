SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Ruth Dunlap won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on March 17 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman finished in second and Robin McLinn took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in one table of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second place and Robin McLinn finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second and Sheryl Holiman finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.

BEACON BOOSTERS 4-H CLUB

The Feb. 22 Beacon Boosters 4-H Club business meeting was called to order at 6:18 p.m. at the Finney County Fairgrounds grandstand meeting room by President Baylee Hutcheson.

Roll call was name your favorite animal. Those in attendance were: Maggie Deal, Baylee Hutcheson, Jarica Hutcheson, Kiley Kilgore, Kolter Kilgore, Kaylei Marez, Brogan Sperry, Rustin Sperry, Audie Torres, Chelsea Torres, Lexi Torres and Adam Cook. There were eight parents present.

The flag salute was led by Jarica Hutcheson and 4-H Pledge was led by Rustin Sperry. The first recreation was led by Maggie Deal, as 4-Hers participated in a game, “Slappy Happy”.

The January 2021 meeting minutes were read and approved as read.

Treasurer Report: Brogan Sperry reported a total of $1,456.77 in the Beacon Booster account during the treasurer’s report. The reporter’s report was summited to the Garden City Telegram, the Extension Office, and posted on Facebook by Kiley Kilgore. Jarica Hutcheson talked about why we use the “second it” during the parliamentarian report.

The 2021 Finney County Fair’s theme will be “No place like home”.

Baylee Hutcheson talked about Fair Olympics during the Jr. Leader’s/Ambassador’s report. In the Community Leaders’ report, Tammy Hutcheson discussed camp dates as well as discovery days. Birthdays recognized were Baylee Hutcheson.

In old business, 4-Hers discussed Kansas 4-H foundation, with no response yet.

In new business, The club exchange party with The Happy Hustlers was moved to April.

The gavel was passed to Vice President Jarica Hutcheson, the program was “Art through the ages” by Kiley Kilgore and “How to make rock candy” by Kolter Kilgore.

Kilgores were thanked for being the host this month.

The next Beacon Boosters meeting will be March 22 at approximately 6:15 pm at the Hutcheson House.

There was a motion to adjourn meeting at 7 p.m. by Jarica Hutcheson and seconded by Kaylei Mare.

Respectfully Submitted,

Kiley Kilgore, Secretary

Baylee Hutcheson, President