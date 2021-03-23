SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

COVID UPDATE – We are still strongly urging those who come to the Senior Center to wear a mask. We are still practicing social distancing and providing opportunities to wash/clean your hands frequently.

Due to federal funding and federal regulations, Finney County Transit does still require masks on buses and at the Transit Center, too. This goes for all employees and all riders or guests.

We want to do our part to make it easy for you to get you COVID vaccinations.

Shari and Hilary are available to help seniors schedule their vaccinations. Call us at 272-3720. Also, the Senior Center does have a computer lab that you may use to enroll online.

There are 6 ways that eligible Finney County residents and workers can schedule a vaccination appointment:

1. Enroll online at https://www.finneycounty.org/810/COVID-19-Vaccination

2. Email ficovaccine@gmail.com

3. Call Finney County Health Department (620) 272-3600

4. Call the Mass Vaccination Clinic (620) 272-3605

5. Call Genesis Family Health (620) 275-1766

6. Call LiveWell Finney County (620) 272-2530

HELP WANTED – The Senior Center is once again looking for a kitchen assistant. The job is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. and Finney County Transit is still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with a passenger endorsement to our team. Apply in person, through the workforce center or through Facebook, please.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for late April and May – maybe to see the Bison, maybe to Little Jerusalem, maybe to the Casino in Dodge City and maybe to see the baby rhino at Lee Richardson Zoo. Call me (Shari) at 272-3620 to tell me where you want to go first and to share your ideas and wishes for future trips.

TAX TIME is here. IRS certified RSVP volunteers are providing free income tax filing services again this year. Our tax hours are M-Th 8-4. We are closed to the public on Friday. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

ON THE HORIZON:

The distribution of commodities is on Wednesday, March 24. You must call Della to register. A 2021 eligibility card is also required.

Friday, March 26 is our monthly breakfast (waffle bar) at 8:30 a.m. Make sure to call Della at 272-3620 to sign-up for the breakfast. We will also have lots of fun/goof-off activities and events all day long. Our movie starts at 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 we have new musicians for our dance. The Sounds of Country will be playing. Come to listen and dance if you like!!!

COMPUTERS AVAILABLE: Just a reminder that we do have a 6-station computer lab and printers for you to use at the Senior Center. Our computers are new in 2021 and should do about anything that you need from taxes to Facebook to scheduling your COVID vaccination.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 24: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodity Distribution in west parking lot, 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 25: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, March 26: Waffle Breakfast (call to sign up), 8:30 a.m.; Games with Staff, 10 a.m.; Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Movie, Popcorn and Orange Julius Drinks, 12:45 p.m.; Canasta, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 29: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with The Sounds of Country ($5.00 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 24: Tater tot casserole, green beans with bacon and red peppers, ice cream.

Thursday, March 25: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, peas and Oreo cookie.

Friday, March 26: Beer-battered cod filet, scalloped potatoes, green beans and fresh apple.

Monday, March 29: Goulash, cauliflower with cheese sauce, garlic breadstick and fruit.

Tuesday, March 30: Ham and pinto beans, corn muffin, cherry tomatoes, brownie and vanilla ice cream.

Wednesday, March 31: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli and a cookie.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.