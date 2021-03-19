MURPHY'S LAW

By Patrick Murphy

I used to think bursitis was something other people got, not me. Then I got it.

So now I have to rethink everything.

I won’t tell you what my son said his former baseball coach once said about bursitis, but basically the coach said people who get it are soft.

I really can’t argue that point, although the nurse practitioner who examined my knee said it looks healthy, just an inflammation that needs to calm down.

I got bursitis through the repetition of exercise, which would make a wiser man think about the real value of exercising, but I have continued my morning routine, albeit with less mobility.

The body is a curious thing. We need to keep it lubricated through movement or else risk our parts becoming less mobile and flexible and eventually breaking down like a piece of machinery that can’t be allowed to sit idle.

Yet, sometimes we overdo it, and our bodies tell us to stop or slow down or quit doing what we’re doing.

Our bodies need to make up their minds.

We’re told our minds are weaker than our bodies, and will quit much sooner than our bodies. I agree, but sometimes our bodies speak the loudest.

While I’m no athlete, I exercise daily, and apparently that caused the inflammation.

From time to time I get aches and pains, some more problematic than others.

I had a problem with my left foot while running in Arizona when we were visiting in February. That was taken care of by buying new running shoes. I wish everything was that easy to cure.

This is worse because it is going to take time and patience, and waiting for things to happen, or in this case heal, is not my strong suit.

I go through my morning exercise routine, which are video workouts.

The instructor tells me to push myself, but my body says, “Hey, SportsCenter is on.”

So now I’m living halfway in between. I don’t quit and turn in SportsCenter. I work out, but with less vigor than the instructor wants. Glad she can’t see me.

I end up doing what I can and watching the instructor and the other participants sweat through the exercises.

Is it weird I feel a little guilty even though they can’t see me? I feel like the kid in gym class expending more energy trying to not get caught doing nothing than he would if he actually did what he was supposed to do.

I have been prescribed these pills, which are a more potent Advil, that I take once a day for a month.

I’m hoping in a couple weeks I can start to get back into my regular exercise routine because a month of doing half-hearted exercise routines will drive me crazy, and I just might end up on the couch watching SportsCenter.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.