CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message “The Road to The Empty Tomb…The Real Miracle at Cana”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are not required; Small Group Bible Study, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Von Hunn giving the message “What Jesus Said About Choices”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Youth Groups, first through fifth grades, sixth through 12th grades, Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Households of Faith Potluck Brunch, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, 11 a.m.

Monday: Preschool - 4, 9 a.m.; Girl Scouts, New Members class in Pastor’s office, 6:30 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool - 3, 9 a.m.; Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, noon; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; Newsletter work time, 1 p.m.; LentenWorship -GLC, 3:30 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Lenten Service, 6:30 p.m., Lenten Worship - ILC, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Preschool - 3, 9 a.m.; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Church Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Preschool - 4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.