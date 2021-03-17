SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in to tables of Senior Center Pinochle on March 10 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second and Ruth Dunlap finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor finished in second place while John Bunnell took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Chuck Evans to first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Cindy Klaus took second and Bob Baker finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.