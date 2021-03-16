SENIOR SHOWCASE

By Shari Campbell

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY

HELP WANTED – The Senior Center is once again looking for a kitchen assistant. The job is M-F from 8am-1pm and Finney County Transit is still looking to add a couple of part-time CDL drivers with a passenger endorsement to our team.

TRIPS – I am still thinking about day trips starting up again. I am tentatively planning for late April and May. That gives everyone time to get both COVID vaccinations taken care of. Call Shari at 272-3620 to share your ideas and wishes for future trips.

TAX TIME is here. IRS certified RSVP volunteers are providing free income tax filing services again this year. This service is open to all, not just to senior citizens. For more information, call Marty or Annette at 275-5566.

Bridge returns to the Senior Center in April. I am sure it is on response to my ditty last week: “OH WHERE OH WHERE HAVE MY BRIDGE PLAYERS GONE? OH WHERE OH WHERE CAN THEY BE?????”

ON THE HORIZON:

St. Patrick’s Day activities on Wednesday, March 17 include Green Floats at 12:30 p.m .

The distribution of Commodities is on Wednesday, March 24. You must call Della to register. A 2021 eligibility card is also required.

March 26 is our monthly breakfast (waffle bar) at 8:30 a.m. We will also have lots of fun/goof-off activities and events all day long. Make sure to call Della at 272-3620 to sign-up for the breakfast.

COMPUTERS AVAILABLE: Just a reminder that we do have a six-station computer lab and printers for you to use at the Senior Center.

FYI: Masks are still required to come into Senior Center and the Transit Center and to ride the bus. All bus rides are free now and through June 30. This is a great time to try us out.

While eating and drinking at the Senior Center, you may remove your mask. We do want everyone to stay healthy, so: Please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and maintain six feet social distancing whenever possible.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 17: ST. PATRICK’S DAY Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Green Floats, 12:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; FCCA Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with The Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 18: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class, 9:30 a.m.; Art Class, 10 a.m.; Skip Bo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, March 19: Nurse, 10:30 a.m.; Music by Al Miller, 11:30 a.m.; Canasta, 1 p.m.; Legal Aide (appointment required), 1 p.m.

Monday, March 22: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23: Learn Wood Carving class, 9:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit Exercise Class, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Commodities Distributed. 10 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER and MEALS ON WHEELS LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 17: Homemade veggie soup, ham, bacon and cheese sandwich, celery sticks with peanut butter and orange sherbet.

Thursday, March 18: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Friday, March 19: Fish sticks, Au Gratin potatoes, broccoli and fruit.

Monday, March 22: Chili cheese hot dog on a bun, chips, corn and fruit.

Tuesday, March 23: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli and pudding.

Wednesday, March 24: Tater tot casserole, green beans with bacon and red peppers, ice cream.

Friends are like four-leaf clovers: hard to find, lucky to have.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Irish. Irish who? Irish you a happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.