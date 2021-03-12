Garden City Telegram

Americans eat 2.8 billion pounds of chocolate a year, enticed by catchy slogans like "Do you dream in chocolate?" And folks are encouraged to indulge by the numerous scientific reports that chocolate is good for you - well, at least 70% dark chocolate is, in 1-ounce-a-day doses. But that, we worry, makes folks who vape think chocolate-flavored electronic cigarettes are healthy too. Far from it.

A new study found that of all the lung-polluting elixirs added to e-cigs, chocolate flavor (with a high dose of what the researchers say is benzene-ring flavorings) is the most harmful. According to the study published in the American Journal of Physiology/Lung, Cellular and Molecular Physiology, it delivers a brew of toxins that can kill off lung cells and reduce the ability of your immune system to remove bacteria and regulate inflammation. Banana, cherry and cinnamon flavored vapes aren't much better for you.

Our advice: Whether you're a vape-only or a vape-to-quit-cigarettes smoker, your healthful choice is to not smoke anything. Search "Stay Away From Vaping: Dr. Oz Says" on DoctorOz.com.

And, oh yeah, about chocolate: Three ounces of milk chocolate delivers 518 calories, 24 mg of cholesterol, 82 mg of sodium and 54 g of sugar. Three ounces of dark chocolate has 6 mg cholesterol, 19 mg sodium and around 39 mg sugar. That's better, but it still can have around 470 calories! So while dark chocolate - with its anti-inflammatory powers - is a smart choice for a sweet treat, you want to eat it slowly and savor a 1-ounce portion. Don't inhale it!

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

