HINTS FROM HELOISE

Dear Readers: With spring on the horizon, there's an exciting trend to tell you about. Cities have embraced the construction of animal crossing land bridges and undercrossings, over and under busy roads.

These bridges and undercrossings can, as an example in Colorado, cut down on animal-involved crashes by up to 90% according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Who uses the animal crossing land bridges and undercrossings? Deer, goats, elk, rodents and turtles, to name a few.

Here in San Antonio, we have a new land bridge that crosses over the wending Wurzbach Parkway. The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge in Phil Hardberger Park is perfect for animals and people, and it is ADA compliant (people with challenges should have little difficulty).

With expansion and growth of cities, people, buildings and traffic move into land previously occupied by animals, and the animals have to find a place that's safe to go.

When conservationists and animal activists come together with architects, great things can happen, for safety's sake. - Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Meet Ace. He's a 9-year-old tuxedo cat who has a unique black heart on his tummy and a white "thumbs up" on his nose. He keeps his white paws sparkling clean and loves treats and naps on his dad.

DO KNOT CHEW THIS

Dear Heloise: Our dog is an aggressive chewer. I tie multiple tight knots in old rags and old cut-up T-shirts. A rolled-up rag can be tied inside a knotted one. He likes floppy toys to catch when tossed in the air, then he chews the knots. I always watch that nothing is swallowed. He spits out the pieces. - M.P. in Dallas

M.P., when you provide many chew toys for your dog to chew on, they won't chew on shoes, furniture, etc.! - Heloise

DOG GONE MESS

Dear Readers: If your dog wets on the carpet (and let's face it; it's bound to happen at least once), don't worry. Blot up as much as you can with paper towels and sprinkle baking soda on the stain. Let sit for 15 minutes then vacuum thoroughly.

The baking soda with neutralize the stain and the odor - virtually no spot, no smell! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.

The baking soda with neutralize the stain and the odor - virtually no spot, no smell! Baking soda is a workhorse in the home. Nontoxic, safe, cheap and readily available, I keep boxes on hand.

TUBE TESTER

Hi Heloise: My tube of toothpaste was virtually empty and I wanted to brush my teeth. I carefully ran two to three drops of hot tap water into the tube, put the cap back on, and shook the tube. Voila! I was able to get enough paste out of that empty tube for a couple more brushings.

Thanks for all the help you and your Mom have given us over the years! - Diane U. in Springfield, Ill.

