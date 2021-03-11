CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message “The Road to The Empty Tomb…Come and See For Yourself!”, giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m. If attending in person, masks are required; Small Group Bible Study, Nehemiah Code, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Kingdom Kids, preschool through fifth grade, 6 p.m.; Youth Group, sixth through 12th grade, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship service in sanctuary, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School, Confirmation Class, 10:45 a.m.; Youth Group. 6 p.m.

Monday: Celebrate Recovery, Scouts, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, Women’s Bible Study, noon; Outreach and Evangelism meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Endowment Committee meeting, 6 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Women’s Bible Study, Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Thursday: Crist Circle, 9:30 a.m.; Noon Circle, Men’s Emmaus, noon; Harder-Lee Circle, 2 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “What Jesus Said About Asking”, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, at 11 a.m.

Wednesday: No Youth Groups; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: No Men’s Bible Study.

Friday: Newsletter deadline, noon.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace, Worship at Trinity, 9 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Immanuel, 11 a.m.

Monday: Girl Scouts, New Members class in Pastor’s office, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Get-together Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, noon; Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Sewing Group, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Newsletter Deadline, 1 p.m.; Midweek Meal, 5:45 p.m.; Midweek Lenten Service, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Real Men Real Leaders, 3:30 p.m.; Church Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Confirmation Camp - Stockton.

Saturday: Confirmation Camp - Stockton; Worship, 5:30 p.m.; Bible Study, 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.