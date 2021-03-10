SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table to Senior Center Pinochle on March 3 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman took second and Bob Baker finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second place while Albert Spor took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first in one table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second and Bob Baker finished in third place.

To join in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.