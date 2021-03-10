HINTS FROM HELOISE

Garden City Telegram

Dear Readers: One of the first symptoms of COVID-19 is a fever. But how should you check for a fever? Let's look at three common types of thermometers: liquid in glass (mercury), digital and infrared.

Liquid in glass, or mercury, thermometers have been around forever, they're not particularly accurate, and mercury is toxic if the thermometer breaks.

Digital thermometers are more precise, fast and handy.

Infrared thermometers can read your temperature in your ear or with a swipe across your forehead, and your temp pops up right away.

During the pandemic, check your temperature at least twice a day. Normal adult body temperature ranges from 97.7 to 99.5 F. A temperature over 99.5 F is considered a fever; seek medical attention. - Heloise

P.S. A hospital will often check your temperature with a heat-sensitive liquid temperature strip.

ORGANIZATION NATION

Dear Heloise: My new dryer door opens down, and it's hard to reach items that end up at the back of the dryer. I use a back scratcher to pull them within reach.

Lotions, etc., that come in tubes and don't push out all the contents when squeezed? I cut the tube in half and find enough for several more applications. I push the two pieces together to keep any left to use later. - Joan in Iowa

POOR CIRCULATION

Dear Readers: One of several things we've learned about the COVID-19 virus? It's mostly airborne, and catching the virus is easier done indoors with areas that have poor air circulation. Here are a few ways to improve the ventilation in your home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov):

- If you can safely do it, open doors and windows in your home.

- Filter the air in your home.

- Use the exhaust fan in bathroom and kitchen.

- Use ceiling fans and floor fans to move air around.

With chillier air in these waning winter months, it can be difficult to open your home, but try to do so periodically to improve the air ventilation and discourage COVID. - Heloise

FLAVORED EGG

Dear Heloise: For variety, I brush a little marinara or pasta sauce on my scrambled eggs. - Margaret S. in La Mirada, Calif.

Margaret, eggs are a wonderful palate for most flavors; their neutral edge lends itself to savory, spicy and even sweet add-ons! - Heloise

I'LL TUMBLE FOR YA

Dear Readers: Insulated drinking tumblers are not designed to go in the dishwasher. The dishwasher is too hot, and if water gets in between the layers of the tumbler, its insulating properties are damaged. Quickly hand wash insulated tumblers with warm soapy water and let them air-dry. - Heloise

CIRCLE UP

Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading all the hints in the newspaper. My hint is when I get my weekly food flyers, I circle things that are on sale and that I need when I first read it.

This makes it a lot easier and faster when I am making out my grocery list when things are circled. I don't miss anything. - Felicia in Lake Wales, Fla.

